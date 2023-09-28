Iot Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Security Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's IoT Security Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- "IoT security market to reach $20.04 billion by 2027, with a 31.6% CAGR, as per TBRC's IoT Security Global market report 2023."

"IoT security market growth attributed to smart city security demand; Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: CisCo, IBM, Intel, Infineon, Symantec, Check Point, Gemalto, AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent, Allot, Fortinet, Mocana, Securithings, Centri, Armis, Forgerock, Newsky, PTC."

IoT Security Market Segments

.By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Other sTypes

.By Application: Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Cities, Industrial System & Sensors, Smart Home & Consumer, Transport & Urban Mobility

.By Component: Solution, Services

.By Geography: The global IoT security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Internet of Things (IoT) security refers to the safeguards and protections provided for cloud-connected devices such as home automation, SCADA machines, security cameras, and any other technology that connects directly to the cloud.

Read More On The IoT Security Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. IoT Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. IoT Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2023



Internet Of Things (IoT) Node And Gateway Global Market Report 2023



IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC