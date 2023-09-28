Mortgage Rates Reach Highest Level In Almost 23 Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 7.31 percent.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has hit the highest level since the year 2000,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“However, unlike the turn of the millennium, house prices today are rising alongside mortgage rates, primarily due to low inventory. These headwinds are causing both buyers and sellers to hold out for better circumstances.”

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.31 percent as of September 28, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 7.19 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.70 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.72 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.54 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.96 percent.

