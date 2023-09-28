Neuro42 Receives $5 Million NIH Grant For Research On Portable Intraoperative MRI For Neurosurgery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the“Company”), a medical technology company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced a $5 million grant from the National Institute of Health's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH / NINDS) for research on Portable Intraoperative MRI for Neurosurgery. With the award, neuro42 aims to advance MRI emerging modalities, such as MRI compatible robotic systems, for effectively guiding interventional procedures in neurosurgery.



“neuro42 is actively leading the industry in innovating MRI capabilities to optimize patient outcomes and enhance physician experience in an open, minimal footprint set up for interventional, robotic assisted neurosurgery,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42.“Expanding our clinical and research initiatives to now include the NIH / NINDS award is validating to our goal of enabling confirmatory and direct MRI guided interventions in brain biopsies, tumor resections, laser ablations and other robotic interventions with our MRI technology platform.”

neuro42 estimates a large market need for MRI interventions, including 80 thousand brain tumor cases detected and over 4 million in epilepsy and Parkinson's disease cases in the US each year.

The research indicated in this press release was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number U44NS136026. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About neuro42

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42's platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

