Andy Holmes Joins Kleinschmidt Associates As A Senior Project Manager

- Dana Postlewait, Regional Vice President with KleinschmidtREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Andy Holmes as a Senior Project Manager.Andy, a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Scrum Master, has a distinguished background in project management, emphasizing roadmap formulation and strategic planning. His exceptional skills in direct client management and vendor relations for technical contracts set him apart as a leader in his field. Andy is devoted to establishing fluid communication between business and project teams to ensure maximum productivity and alignment of goals. He also has extensive knowledge in designing comprehensive test plans, budget outlines, and schedules.Dana Postlewait, Regional Vice President with Kleinschmidt, states,“Our West-Northwest Region is overseeing numerous large multi-discipline engineering and science fish passage and hydroelectric facility projects. Andy's exemplary project management abilities will enhance our technical proficiency to more effectively meet our clients' needs."Holmes comments on his approach,“I'm ardently in favor of repeatable processes and the predictive structure derived from executing a meticulously planned project. Attaining success shouldn't be surprising when ample time is invested in meticulous planning and execution; it should be the anticipated outcome."Andy received his Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Colorado and earned a Bachelor of Science in IT Management from Colorado Technical University. He is PMP-certified through the Project Management Institute and is a certified Scrum Master through Scrum Inc.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt's team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit .

