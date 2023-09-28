DMV Artist Joco Releases His Debut Video“Mirror Talk”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BERWYN HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- JoCo rapper- lyricist based out of the Washington DC area debuts his official music video for“Mirror Talk” directed by Prezzy King IV of Hustle Firm Entertainment.“Mirror Talk” is a song of self reflection by the former U.S. Marine JoCo covering his hardships and hopes , and getting through life's disappointments by continuing to believe in himself.“In this song I put forward everyday struggles that people can relate to” says JoCo.
The track is Produced by New York City based Michael Piroli.
The 3 minute video focuses on the songs narrative, in a suburban setting.
“Mirror Talk” is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.
