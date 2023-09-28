David Coleman Moderated Key Panel On African Business Aviation Market At Aviation Africa 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coleman Jet Solutions Logo

David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions, lent his expertise as a key panel moderator at Aviation Africa 2023 that took place last week in Nigeria.

- Dave Coleman, President of Coleman Jet SolutionsHIGHLAND PARK, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions , a premium aircraft brokerage firm providing unparalleled technical, regulatory, and financial advisory services, lent his expertise as a key panel moderator at Aviation Africa 2023 that took place last week in Abuja, Nigeria.The title of the panel was“Investing in Business Aviation: Business Aircraft Sales and Acquisitions in Africa.” Panelists were all prominent figures in African business aviation. Dave has over 35 years of expertise and knowledge in cross border transactions allowing him to swiftly foster dialogues among the panelists. Dave proposed insightful questions prompting panelists to dive deep into the fundamental challenges in the African market.Dave has always been an avid supporter of educating people regarding the business aviation market and the nuances of aircraft transactions.“It is an honor to be invited to such an important event that influences business aviation. My team at Coleman Jet Solutions is dedicated to offering our clients optimal solutions in aircraft transactions. This makes our familiarity and understanding of cross border transactions crucial: it provides our clients more options when considering aircraft acquisitions and consignments.” said Dave Coleman.About Coleman Jet SolutionsColeman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago's North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit or contact Dave Coleman at or 847.748.8333.David ColemanPresident

Lilith Tang

Coleman Jet Solutions



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other