Action Network Brings #1 Rated Sports Bettors App To Kentucky

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kentuckians now have access to Action Network's proprietary tools and services to shop, research, and track bets made across multiple

sportsbooks in one place.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Network , the #1 rated app for sports bettors and leading source for sports information, news, and content, announced today the immediate launch and availability of their proprietary tools and services in Kentucky. After online and retail sports betting passed both the House and Senate and was signed into law by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in March 2023, Action Network is now available for download on iOS and Android for sports fans living and visiting the Bluegrass State.

Action Network App Kentucky 1

Action Network Kentucky Phones

Action Network makes being a fan easy by offering

Kentuckian's visibility and curated bet tracking across several sportsbooks like Fanatics, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, and more in one place. Sports fans can find live scores, plus lines, odds, premium content, and guidance for their favorite teams and athletes. Action Network features everything from moneyline bets to spread bets, over/unders, player props, live in-game betting markets, and the always popular Same Game Parlays (SGPs).

"Awareness of popular

sportsbook brands is at an all-time high, and with more than a dozen sportsbooks to choose from, Action Network provides a seamless consumer shopping experience that reduces the amount of time and effort a prospective bettor spends on finding the best odds, information, and guidance around their interests," said Action Network CEO Patrick Keane.

Action Network is poised to make the sports entertainment business more engaging by offering the following features:



BetSync: BetSync is proprietary software exclusive to Action that syncs your bet data to your Action account. Once your books are synced, all your bets will appear automatically.



Expert Picks: Follow picks from verified experts in every sport (for free) with instant alerts so you can bet smarter and more responsibly.



Live Odds: View real-time odds, both pre-game and in-game, with the ability to set line alerts so you always get the price you want.



PRO Tools: Gain access to industry-leading technology used to give you an advantage.

My Action: Receive a personalized bet analytics dashboard that tracks your wagers with projected win probability.

Action Network recently announced more than 350 million bets tracked from 2018 and more than one million bets tracked by users during Week 1 of the NFL season.

"Bringing our services to the home of Kentucky Derby and the University of Kentucky Basketball is a huge moment for Action Network," said Action Network Chief Content Officer Chad

Millman. "We are uniquely positioned and excited to turn sports fans into sports experts by delivering relevant sports content,

betting information, and relevant news."

With the addition of Kentucky, Action Network currently operates in 26 states with mobile and retail offerings. The Action Network app is accessible on iOS and Android and

.

For more information, follow

@ActionNetworkHQ on X/Twitter.

About Action Network

Action Network , a leading source for sports betting news, information, and data, was launched in 2018 to serve the sports betting audience. Each month, through its award-winning app, website, podcasts, social handles, and videos, Action provides tens of millions of fans with credible betting content. In 2021, it was acquired for $240M by Better Collective.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make sports betting more engaging and fun, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities, and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites includes

Action Network , Vegasinsider, US Bets , SportsHandle, Rotogrinders , bettingexpert, Futbin, and HLTV. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at

bettercollective.

