Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 'Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 ,' published by The Business Research Company, offers an extensive overview of the colorectal cancer drugs market, covering all essential aspects. According to TBRC's market forecast, the colorectal cancer drugs market is expected to reach $16.22 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.

The growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer cases worldwide. Notably, the North America region is poised to dominate the colorectal cancer drugs market. Key players influencing this market include Merck & Co. Inc., Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Taiho Pharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Onyx.

Learn More On The Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Trending Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trend

A significant trend in the colorectal cancer drugs market is the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, which have demonstrated the potential to extend the lifespan of metastatic colorectal cancer patients compared to chemotherapy-only treatments. Targeted therapies encompass various approaches such as hormone therapies, gene expression modulators, apoptosis inducers, angiogenesis inhibitors, immunotherapies, signal transduction inhibitors, and toxin delivery molecules. Targeted therapy is gaining prominence due to its specificity towards cancer cells while minimizing toxicity to non-target cells.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Segments

.By Type: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors, BRAF or MEK Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors, Immunomodulators

.By Distribution Channels: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

.By Class: Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Other Classes

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global colorectal cancer drugs market report at:



Colorectal cancer, also known as CRC or bowel cancer, affects the large intestine and the rectum. Depending on the origin of the cancer, it may be referred to as colon tumors or rectal cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The colorectal cancer drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023



Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2023



Branded Generics Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC