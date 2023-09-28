Ale-8-One Revives Roxa Kola, The Retro Flavor That Started It All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ale-8-One is“Bringing Back the Good” with the return of Roxa Kola, the founding flavor that launched the now iconic soda brand.

- Daphne Phipps, Director of Product Excellence and InnovationWINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ale-8-One is“Bringing Back the Good” with the return of Roxa Kola, the founding flavor that launched the now iconic soda brand. Originally developed by George Lee Wainscott, the Brand's founder, Roxa Kola hits shelves in Ale-8's core territory in Kentucky on November 1st, 2023, as a limited seasonal run honoring the 121st anniversary of the company's establishment.The original brand and recipe, sweetened with sugar and offered in glass, created by Wainscott in 1906, was an homage to his wife Roxanne. This love story would serve as the foundation for the Kentucky staple that would come 20 years later. Before“A Late One” there was Roxa Kola.After 55 years dormant, the original flavor is being revived and reinvented. Reflecting Ale-8's renewed dedication to flavor innovation, we've taken over two years to perfect the recipe through an intensely critiqued hand-mixing process. As a tribute to both Ale-8's heritage and its fans, extraordinary effort was put into the flavor and rebranding to ensure it meets the“Wainscott Worthy” standard.“We think this update on Roxa Kola is the perfect mix of where we've been and where we're going. After all, knowing who you are and what you stand for is always in good taste” – Daphne Phipps, Director of Product Excellence and Innovation.The timing of this release is as intentional as the flavor. This treat is available during the holiday season as another tribute to family traditions with the recognition that holiday moments are uniquely special because they only happen once a year.“Preserving a family legacy is a difficult business. However, that natural friction forces out the very best of our passions to create. From the flavor to the branding, we gave acute care to the little things and added a few sprinkles of things done a just bit differently so that tastemakers and flavor seekers alike take notice” – Kevin Price, CMO of Ale-8-One.Visit or follow @ale8one on social to stay updated on the Roxa Kola re-release and the entire Ale-8-One portfolio of flavors.About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale- 8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One's proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8- One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at The Fresh Market. @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.Media Inquiries:

