Sahara Energy Geneva Commends Shippers, Traders For Commitment To Mercy Ships Cargo Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sahara Group has said the contribution of energy traders and shippers to the medical interventions of Mercy Ships in Africa would enhance access to healthcare

- Kola Motajo, Director, Sahara GroupGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --Leading energy conglomerate, Sahara Group has said the dedication and contribution of energy traders and shippers to the medical interventions of Mercy Ships in Africa would help enhance access to quality healthcare and promote sustainable development on the continent.David Walker, Head of Chartering at Sahara Energy International Geneva (a Sahara Group Company) said traders and shippers in Geneva had over the years demonstrated unwavering commitment to the cause of bringing quality healthcare to thousands of beneficiaries in Africa.Walker who recently became Chairman of the Mercy Ships Cargo Day Committee in Geneva, noted that similar collaborative fund-raising interventions by businesses across the globe would provide more life-changing surgery, medical training and infrastructure renovations to support the local health care systems in Africa.He said his tenure would focus on consolidating current success stories and exploring other avenues for more positive impact. "We believe this opportunity to contribute to the remarkable work Mercy Ships is treasured by the shipping and trading community here in Geneva. For Sahara Group, being part of Mercy Ships aligns perfectly with our commitment to Making a Difference, responsibly," he said.Speaking on Walker's appointment, Kola Motajo, Director, Sahara Group, said, "This marks another milestone in Sahara Group's ongoing efforts to collaborate with organizations dedicated to transforming lives. We believe that sustainable change comes through strategic partnerships, and our association with Mercy Ships is a testament to our commitment to creating a better future for all, leaving no one behind."Motajo said Sahara Energy Geneva would continue to spearhead interventions that promote sustainability through collaboration with like-minded organizations and investment in projects that will "bring energy to life responsibly ". He added that Sahara Energy Geneva is embarking on a 5-year tree planting exercise across several countries in Africa as part of its contribution to combating climate change and deforestation on the continent.Sahara Energy Geneva has been unwavering in its support for the Mercy Ships Cargo Day initiative, a medical outreach that has been saving lives and bringing smiles to beneficiaries since its inception in 2016. Mercy Ships cargo day has raised over 7millions USD in the last 7 years.Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 countries, providing services valued at more than £1.3 billion.

Bethel Obioma

Sahara Group

+234 1 279 3811

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Rethinking our plastic habits for a sustainable future