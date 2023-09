Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market To Exceed USD 50 Million By 2030, Says Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The mercury poisoning treatment market was valued at US$ 32 million in 2019. The mercury poisoning treatment market is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2030. Mercury poisoning treatment market revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2030 .



The toxic effects of mercury consumption are known as mercury poisoning. The toxic metal mercury can be found in a variety of places and conditions. The consumption of certain seafood and the wearing of certain jewelry may fall under this category.

Getting mercury poisoning is most often caused by eating seafood, which is rich in methylmercury or organic mercury. FDA guidelines recommend that adults can occasionally eat fish with lower mercury levels in small amounts.

A study published in 2020 found that eating fish less than once a week had little effect on the health of study participants. The level of fetal mercury exposure, however, was dangerously high in participants who ate fish regularly.

A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that methylmercury poisons the central nervous system as well as the peripheral nervous system. Mercury vapor, when inhaled, can be harmful to the nervous, digestive, immune, and pulmonary systems as well as the kidneys and lungs.

The highest level of supportive care is required in cases of severe mercury poisoning, particularly if neurological symptoms are present. Seizures, tremors, and organ damage can be managed by hospitalization and treatment. By providing appropriate medical interventions and stabilizing the patient's condition, supportive care aims to improve the patient's health.

Key Findings of Market Report



Antidotal treatments are in high demand as a result of increasing innovations in treatment methods.

Increasing use of injectable routes of administration is expected to increase demand for the product.

Hospital pharmacies will expand sales of mercury poisoning treatment in the market. As regulations and guidance are issued by the government, the market for mercury poisoning treatments will continue to grow.

Global Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market: Growth Drivers



A steadily growing number of people suffering from mercury poisoning from dental amalgams is driving the growth of the market. Medications that cure complications related to mercury poisoning, such as cardiovascular disorders, fuel market growth.

New interventions are being developed with increasing investment in research and development. Mercury exposure is becoming more widely recognized among the broader population as well as healthcare professionals, enabling earlier detection and treatment of diseases associated with it. As a result, mercury poisoning treatment is in high demand.

Regulatory guidelines and government regulations concerning mercury emissions and exposure have a great deal of influence on the market. The implementation of stricter regulations may result in an increase in the number of treatment options available to mercury-exposed individuals. As medical science has advanced, mercury poisoning can now be diagnosed and treated more effectively. New and more effective treatments, drugs, and therapies are attributed to the growth of the treatment market. As global healthcare expenditures increase, people are more inclined to seek medical treatment after being exposed to mercury, increasing the need for mercury poisoning treatment.

Global Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market: Regional Landscape



North America dominates the mercury poisoning treatment market due to the rise in the structured healthcare industry. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the mercury poisoning treatment market in the region during the forecast period. Demand for these treatments in the market is expected to increase with rising healthcare treatment and infrastructure in this region.

As new therapies are developed and research and development activities increase, the market will continue to expand. Increasing awareness about mercury poisoning and treatment programs contributes to the increase in demand for the mercury poisoning market. Public health initiatives and regulations are in place in North American countries to reduce mercury exposure. Mercury-containing products and industry are monitored and regulated, public education is conducted about mercury's risks, and practices for safe disposal are encouraged. To prevent ongoing exposure to mercury, contaminated sites are cleaned up and remedied when mercury exposure is linked to environmental contamination.



Glob al Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market: Key Players

Several large players dominate the international mercury poisoning treatment market, while numerous small players dominate regional markets. Globally, mercury poisoning treatment is dominated by the top players.



A number of prominent players are involved in the global mercury poisoning treatment market including



Mylan N.V.



Akorn



Incorporated



EmeraMed



Sanofi,



Heyl Chemisch-pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH Co. KG Genex Pharma

Key Developments



In February 2023, the role of Hindustan Unilever in India's biggest mercury poisoning catastrophe will be examined in a new book. In June 2023, Grassy Narrow challenges the federal government's commitment to the mercury care home in the face of delays and high costs.

Glob al Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Drug



Chelating Agents



Dimercaprol or British anti-Lewisite (BAL)



Dimercaptosuccinic Acid (DMSA)



DMPS



Penicillamine

Others

Combination Therapy with Chelating Agents Plasma Exchange Hemodialysis Plasmapheresis

By Type



Acute Mercury Poisoning Chronic Mercury Poisoning

By Treatment Type



Inorganic Mercury

Elemental Mercury Organic Mercury



By Route of Administration



Injectable Oral

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



