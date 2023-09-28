(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release9/28/2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 28.9.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date28.9.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount2,300SharesAverage price/ share20,2181EURTotal cost46,501.63EUR Company now holds a total of 103 686 shares including the shares repurchased on 28.9.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107159583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.