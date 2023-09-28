Techcyte Introduces Bacteriology Gram Digital Manual Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lab tech performing DMR on Techcyte with culture plate

- Rick Smith, President TechcyteOREM, UT , USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Techcyte, a leading innovator in digital diagnostics, has marked the beginning of a new era in bacteriology Gram analysis with the introduction of its Bacteriology Gram Screening tool's first phase, dubbed Digital Manual Review (DMR). This pioneering digital solution addresses a multitude of challenges that laboratories encounter during Gram analyses. DMR is also the precursor to the tool's much-anticipated second phase, which will incorporate advanced AI screening capabilities to further bolster accuracy and efficiency.Gram staining is a cornerstone of bacteriological analysis, aiding in the differentiation of major bacterial groups, thereby acting as a critical first step in the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of bacterial organisms. However, the traditional manual process can be time-consuming, error-prone, and often creates a bottleneck in the lab workflow. Techcyte's DMR has been designed to streamline this crucial process, making Gram analysis more precise, efficient, and conducive to high throughput workflows which are the need of the hour in modern clinical laboratories.One of the remarkable features of DMR is its ability to enable laboratory technologists to review Gram-stained slides in parallel with their respective cultures. This synchronized review ensures that the Gram stain results are promptly available during the culture work-up, significantly expediting the diagnostic process. Moreover, it allows for enhanced quality control and secondary reviews, making the entire process more robust and reliable.Integration with Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) is another crucial aspect of DMR, promoting a seamless lab workflow by facilitating smooth, streamlined communication among laboratory personnel and final reporting. Transitioning from traditional physical slide storage to digital archiving is another highlight of DMR, ensuring perpetual and educational access to slides. Digital archiving not only liberates valuable lab space but also preserves the integrity and accessibility of crucial diagnostic information over time. Furthermore, DMR fosters a more ergonomically sound work environment for technologists, thus promoting a more attractive, healthy work atmosphere.Rick Smith, President of Techcyte, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the unveiling of DMR.“We are thrilled to offer this digital review process for direct patient Gram stains, which constitute one of the highest volume tests in laboratories. We foresee a significant enhancement in accuracy, quality, efficiency, and standardization with the adoption of this system.”Techcyte continues to be at the forefront of creating foundational transformations in laboratory medicine through digital diagnostics. DMR is a testament to Techcyte's commitment to augmenting the quality and efficiency of bacteriological analyses, thereby contributing to improved patient care and outcomes. For more insights into the Bacteriology Digital Manual Review, visit techcyte.com.

