Fitzgerald Auto Malls Names New President And New Chief Operating Officer

- Rob SmithNORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls announced the appointments of Rob Smith as President and David Jenkins as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective Friday, September 22, 2023. These changes come as the company transformed into the largest dealership group in the nation to become a 100 percent employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Program, known as an ESOP. Long-tenured executives Smith and Jenkins have been a part of the Fitzgerald family for over 30 years.Smith, formerly Vice President, started at the Company 33 years ago. His first position at Fitzgerald Auto Malls was in sales and in no time, he proved himself and moved his way up to service and senior management. Smith led the organization to the achievement of ISO9001 Quality management certification. Following this accomplishment, Smith moved into key executive roles for JJF Management in 2003. Smith has also performed the role of Executive Vice President over the past years.Jenkins joined the Fitzgerald family 36 years ago as a support staff. Later he was elevated to service and the senior management team. By 2003, he had moved into executive ranks for JJF Management. He has been the Vice President of Operations prior to accepting his new role as COO.Jack Fitzgerald built his company on the principles of honesty, hard work, and excellence in customer service. Having both long-tenured executives grow into these key leaderships roles ensures that the FitzWay philosophy continues well into the future.“While we have never been about titles at Fitzgerald, we are honored and humbled to be named to our new positions. We have been part of the Fitzgerald family of dealerships for more than three decades and we will continue to give our associates the support they need to serve our customers,” said Rob Smith. Jack Fitzgerald remains as Executive Chairman.About Fitzgerald Auto MallFitzgerald Auto Mall is a leading automotive dealership group known for its exceptional customer service and extensive selection of vehicles. With multiple locations, Fitzgerald Auto Mall offers a wide range of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs to cater to diverse customer needs. Committed to community engagement and philanthropy, Fitzgerald Auto Mall actively supports various charitable organizations and initiatives. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is family founded and employee owned.

