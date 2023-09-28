Imagine H2O Prepares To Open Applications During One Of The Largest Water Conferences In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi Menon, program manager Imagine H2OSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Imagine H2O will open applications for its accelerator programs on October 4, following WEFTEC 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The programs equip early-stage startups with the resources they need to address water scarcity.“By 2050 nearly six billion people will encounter water scarcity. Meanwhile, storms, floods, fires, and droughts threaten communities and infrastructure more than ever because of climate change,” said Nidhi Menon, program manager of the Imagine H2O Accelerator program.“As a result, we are looking to support the next generation of start-ups tackling climate change, improving health, expanding equity, and advancing circularity,” continued Menon.The Imagine H2O Accelerator and Imagine H2O Asia programs have varying criteria for global applicants which can be found on the Imagine H2O website. Investors and water industry leaders may get involved here . The 196 startups Imagine H2O has supported over the last decade operate across the globe and through every part of the water life cycle.Imagine H2O hosts the Innovation Pavilion at WEFTEC where 7 of their startups will have booths. Additionally, the Innovation Pavilion is packed with can't-miss events like theannual“CrocTank” pitch showcase, the 'flip the script' panel“Utilities Under the Spotlight: Entrepreneurs Probe Innovation Strategies”, and the“Aquadance Film Festival” highlighting innovative water solutions.“We are excited to have 26 of our past and current startups at WEFTEC this year,” Nidhi Menon, program manager of the Imagine H2O Accelerator.“Imagine H2O is your start-up's go-to partner for developing, validating, and scaling solutions. From high-level strategy to the details of implementation, we put our decade of expertise to work throughout the life cycle of your startup-and beyond, as your career in water evolves,” added Menon.***About Imagine H2OImagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. The organization's innovative programs provide startups with the resources, insight, and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 196 startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $1 billion in investment. Visit Imagine H2O on their website at .###Contact:Mayci HicksAssociate417-379-4957

