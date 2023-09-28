Mercadien Announces Leadership Transition Within Bankruptcy Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The NJ based firm is promoting Frank Pina and Elizabeth LaCorte

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mercadien , a leading provider of multi-disciplined accounting and advisory services, announces a significant leadership transition within its Bankruptcy Practice. Donald Conway, CPA, a distinguished Managing Director and Principal, has stepped down from his role as head of Mercadien's Bankruptcy Practice on September 1, 2023. Mr. Conway will remain a Managing Director with Mercadien's Forensic and Litigation Support Practice, where he will continue to lend his expertise and insights on various engagements.

As Mr. Conway embarks on a new chapter in his professional journey, Mercadien is pleased to announce Frank Pina, CPA/CFF, CFE, CGMA, Managing Director and Leader of Mercadien's Forensic and Litigation Support Practice, as the new leader of the firm's Bankruptcy Practice.

Additionally, Elizabeth LaCorte, CPA, who is a Certified Insolvency and Reorganization Advisor (CIRA) and an accomplished manager within Mercadien' s Forensic and Litigation Support Practice, will assume a more prominent role in the Bankruptcy Practice.

Ms. LaCorte seamlessly blends her forensic skills with her extensive expertise in bankruptcy taxation. She has provided assistance to trustees and debtors in navigating the complexities of §363 transactions and resolving intricate cancellation of debt issues. With her expertise and diversified skillset, she's able to identify and address both federal and state tax challenges pertaining to reorganization and liquidating plans. Moreover, Ms. LaCorte's capabilities extend to preparing bankruptcy estate tax returns for individual and business debtors, as well as providing comprehensive monthly operating reports.

Ms. LaCorte's career is characterized by her meticulous approach and tact while working with parties who have opposing goals and viewpoints. With over three decades of experience in the accounting profession, Ms. LaCorte applied a variety of specialized skills and knowledge working alongside Mr. Conway and Mr. Pina in numerous bankruptcy and litigation cases, providing crucial financial analyses, schedules, and reports for the FBI, SEC, U.S. Attorney General, and U.S. Trustee. Ms. LaCorte's proficiency in forensic accounting has been instrumental in the recovery of estate assets, detection of fraudulent transfers, and identification of hidden assets.

Mr. Pina has extensive experience in the areas of bankruptcy and insolvency, forensic accounting, internal investigations, fraud detection, as well as civil and criminal litigation support. His unique investigative skills and strategic corporate insight served him well as court-appointed examiner and financial advisor to the bankruptcy trustee in several challenging cases. In resolving these and other complicated matters involving employee dishonesty, false financial reporting, asset misappropriation, vendor fraud, and contract disputes, Frank's effective use of data analytics and forensic interviews has enabled him to trace hidden assets and identify patterns and schemes of fraudulent activity to uncover complex financial crimes.

Like Mr. Conway, throughout his career, Mr. Pina worked with the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Trustee's Office, FBI, Secret Service, IRS, NJ Attorney General's Office, NJ Bureau of Securities, and Philadelphia City Controller's Office. His collaboration with these and other law enforcement and government agencies has equipped him with the knowledge and expertise to offer clients in both public and private sectors sound financial and investigative insights.

With Mr. Pina's and Ms. LaCorte's combined experience and comprehensive skill set, Mercadien is confident in their ability to continue Mr. Conway's legacy in the bankruptcy space. Their commitment to excellence, dedication to clients, and strategic thinking will help facilitate a seamless transition of the practice.

"Donald Conway has been an integral part of our team at Mercadien over the firm's 60-year history, and we are immensely grateful for his exceptional contributions to our Bankruptcy Practice," said Myron Gellman, CEO. "His expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our clients have been instrumental in establishing our firm as a leader in the field. We thank him and wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career."

"We are thrilled that Frank Pina is stepping up as the new leader of our Bankruptcy Practice. With his wide-ranging expertise, and proven track record, we are confident in his ability to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients," Mr. Gellman added.

About Mercadien

Mercadien offers a full spectrum of accounting and advisory services, including traditional audit and financial reporting; federal, multi-state and international tax compliance and planning; compliance oversight, risk assessment, forensic accounting and litigation support services; management and board consulting, outsourced CFO and transaction advisory services as well as wealth management solutions.

Founded in 1963 and comprised of dedicated, experienced, and highly credentialed professionals, the firm serves privately-owned companies of nearly every type and industry, as well as financial institutions, nonprofit and human service organizations, government entities, and wealthy individuals and families.

The firm provides forward-thinking, relationship-driven financial and strategic services designed to maximize wealth and profitability, minimize taxes and risk, and evaluate systems and processes, while increasing efficiencies, for its many diverse and sophisticated clients.

To learn more, visit our website at .

