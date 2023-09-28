Four Bailey Brauer Attorneys Named Among Lawdragon Leading Litigators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Attorneys honored as those 'you want to send into battle'

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Dallas litigation boutique

Bailey Brauer PLLC

have earned selection to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America listing.

Alex Brauer

was selected based on his business and financial litigation work, and Clayton Bailey , Ben Stewart

and Jason Marlin

were chosen for their commercial litigation practices.

The prestigious legal guide honors the attorneys most trusted by corporations and other wealthy entities, with the Lawdragon editorial team hailing the recognized attorneys as "the advisors you want to send into battle."

"This firm is dedicated to offering battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom representation that will yield successful litigation outcomes for clients," says Mr. Brauer. "Having all four of the firm's attorneys selected for an honor such as this is an indication that we are delivering on that promise."

Mr. Brauer is a trusted advisor for clients facing allegations of fraud or deceptive practices in commercial transactions, breaches of fiduciary duties and litigation relating to non-compete agreements.

A nationally known trial and appellate attorney, Mr. Bailey represents clients in a wide range of commercial litigation matters, including RICO, deceptive trade practices, antitrust, unfair business practices and the Packers and Stockyards Act.



Mr. Stewart regularly represents clients in federal and state courts in matters involving insurance coverage, officer/director liability and other complex litigation. He also assists companies with internal and governmental investigations.

Mr. Marlin assists clients involved in financial services litigation, shareholder derivative actions, real estate disputes, catastrophic personal injury cases, eminent domain proceedings and energy-related lawsuits.

Selection to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators is based on peer submissions paired with extensive editorial research. The full 2024 listing can be found at .

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is

nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals and class actions.



