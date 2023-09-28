Blue Employee Celebrates 30 Years Of Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cheyenne Wyoming, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when long-lasting careers are increasingly rare, Michele Bolkovatz stands out. She is celebrating an impressive 30-year tenure at Blue Federal Credit Union, marked by unwavering dedication, growth, and community impact.

Michele, originally from Anaconda, Montana, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from Montana State University. Since moving to Cheyenne in 1993, Michele's journey with Blue began as a young professional with a vision. Over the past three decades, she has consistently displayed perseverance and commitment to the credit union's mission of empowering members and promoting financial well-being. Starting as a Marketing Director, she quickly ascended the ranks, assuming roles of increasing responsibility and demonstrating her passion for serving individuals and strengthening community ties.

Today, Michele holds the position of Vice President for Public Relations and Membership Development for the largest credit union headquartered in Wyoming, with assets exceeding $1.8 billion and a membership base of over 118,000 individuals worldwide. Her dynamic leadership has led to numerous initiatives that have bolstered the credit union's reputation for community involvement and social responsibility.

Beyond her role at Blue, Michele is well-known for her philanthropic efforts and community involvement. She has played a pivotal role in forming partnerships with local nonprofits, schools, and charitable organizations, contributing to the credit union's reputation as a community builder. As she celebrates this remarkable milestone, Michele remains committed to her vision of positively impacting the lives of those she serves.

Michele, together with her husband, Rich, and their identical twin daughters, Mariah and Mikala, places paramount importance on family, friendship, freedom, and the exceptional quality of life and community spirit that Cheyenne, Wyoming, is renowned for. As a family, they delight in activities such as camping, snow and water skiing, and hiking. Michele, an avid runner, has even conquered the New York City Marathon five times, showcasing her dedication to personal challenges and fitness pursuits.

Under Michele's continued leadership, Blue Federal Credit Union is poised for a bright future. Here's to celebrating the achievements of an exceptional leader and looking forward to many more years of positive change and community impact at Blue Federal Credit Union.

