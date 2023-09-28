“THE DEVIL ON MY DOORSTEP” BREAKS STIGMA SURROUNDING MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"THE DEVIL ON MY DOORSTEP"

Carol Joan Campbell sheds light on mental health struggles in her newly republished book with Bookside Press

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a society where individuals grapple with illnesses, especially those that are hard for others to grasp, especially when not seen with the naked eye, elucidating these experiences can prove to be a formidable task. This underscores the importance of finding a book that can raise public awareness about such conditions. Such literature ultimately eases the lives of those facing these challenges, offering them a more sympathetic and supportive world.Written with the aim of eradicating the societal stigma associated with individuals navigating mental health challenges and fostering an environment where open discussions are encouraged rather than shunned, "The Devil on My Doorstep " authored by Carol Joan Campbell and Laurie Ann Campbell, strives to enlighten and raise awareness among those who have loved ones grappling with mental health issues.The book provides a comprehensive portrayal of a mental breakdown, illustrating the perspectives of both the individual enduring it and a concerned mother endeavoring to comprehend her daughter Laurie's ordeal while seeking ways to alleviate her suffering. The initial part of the narrative delves into Laurie's personal encounters during her own mental breakdown at the age of 18, while the other facet of this breakdown unfolds from the viewpoint of Carol, Laurie's mother, as she grapples with understanding her daughter's struggle and strives to offer her support.Originally released in 2010, this book has recently been republished by Bookside Press this year. Bookside Press is a self-publishing company based in Canada, primarily dedicated to assisting independent authors. As their saying goes, "Bringing your stories to the world; One tap at a time," empowers independent authors to create a buzz in the global village."The Devil on My Doorstep" is available for purchase on Amazon and other leading bookstores. Whether you're in search of an engaging read or wish to promote awareness about mental health issues, this book is a must-read for you.Grab a copy now!About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

