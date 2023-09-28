Global Connected Cars Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 'Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive resource encompassing all aspects of the connected cars market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the connected cars market is projected to reach $143.27 billion by 2027, experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The growth of the connected cars market can be attributed to the increased efforts by governments to establish intelligent transportation systems. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the connected cars market. Prominent players influencing this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Audi AG, General Motors, Delphi, AT&T Inc., Airbiquity, Visteon, and Mercedes-Benz.

Trending Connected Cars Market Trend

A significant trend in the connected cars market is the ongoing development of new technologies by connected car companies, such as digital and autonomous technologies. These advancements aim to increase revenue and gain a competitive advantage over rivals within the connected cars market.

Connected Cars Market Segments

.By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated, Other Product Types

.By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services

.By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected cars refer to vehicles equipped with internet access and a local area network, facilitating communication with other vehicles. These cars are equipped with a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals from manufacturers, enhancing the consumer experience through real-time vehicle interaction. They can be connected to smartphones and other mobile devices, allowing drivers to monitor the vehicle's performance automatically.

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The connected cars market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

