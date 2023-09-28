Exemplifi Announces Selection As A Vendor Of Choice For The Ohio Department Of Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vinod PabbaPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Exemplifi has been chosen as the designated vendor of choice for website design and development by Ohio's Department of Transportation (ODOT), a leading transportation network in the U.S. This recognition underscores Exemplifi's unwavering commitment to excellence in the transportation industry with solutions that include real-time location updates, up-to-the-minute schedules, and convenient ticket booking options. Exemplifi's solutions provide end-to-end digital solutions for transit and commute organizations .In the past, Exemplifi has collaborated with prominent state and federal transit agencies, including Amtrak San Joaquins, Los Angeles Metro, and ACERail. They've provided these agencies with innovative transit solutions, enhancing their online visibility and offering commuters seamless experiences.Vinod Pabba, the founder of Exemplifi, remarked, "Joining forces with ODOT aligns with our vision of promoting safer, more streamlined, and eco-friendly transportation in Ohio. This collaboration paves the way for exciting new opportunities, allowing us to jointly redefine the realms of mobility and connectivity." This alliance is set to leverage Exemplifi's established expertise in digital solutions for the transportation industry, benefiting both entities.About ExemplifiExemplifi creates and manages enterprise websites that effectively achieve the client's business and marketing goals. Our expertise lies in building top-tier digital experience platforms, especially for transit agencies and the transportation industry. We provide notable solutions, solving complex digital problems for transit websites,which lead to an exceptional user experience. Highly skilled in utilizing advanced content management solutions, our teams prioritize strong website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices. This emphasis leads to enhanced uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and adherence to accessibility standards.

