Dr. Rosalie Perpich Installed As President Of Minnesota Dental Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rosalie Perpich was installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) for the 2023-2024 term at the Association's annual House of Delegates meeting in Bloomington.

Dr. Perpich spent six years in the Minnesota National Guard as a medic before becoming a dentist. She is a 1997 graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and completed a General Practice Residency at Veterans Administration Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.

In 1992, she opened a family practice in Stillwater, where she continues to practice today. She also serves geriatric patients at a satellite clinic and lectures for the University of Minnesota geriatric dental mini-residence program.

Dr. Perpich has been involved in organized dentistry for nearly two decades. She's served on several committees including the MDA's Elderly and Special Needs Health Care Committee, Barriers to Care, and Editorial Advisory Board. She has been a member of the Minnesota Dental Foundation since 2008. She fulfilled a three-year term as a Saint Paul District Dental Society (SPDDS) trustee and served as their president in 2012.

In 2020 she was elected as MDA second vice president and subsequently moved her way up within the MDA officer positions. Dr. Perpich has also served as an MDA delegate at the American Dental Association House of Delegates.

She is an active volunteer in the community, serving as a state lead for the Minnesota Mission of Mercy, and volunteers at Hope Dental Clinic.

In addition to the American Dental Association (ADA), MDA, and SPDDS, Dr. Perpich also holds memberships with the Academy of General Dentistry, Special Care Dentistry Association, Seattle Study Club, and she's a past member of Spear Education/Faculty Club.

In her free time, she enjoys yoga, walking, painting, woodworking, photography, and spending time with her two sons.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists.

It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: .

