Lambdatest Announces Linux OS Support For Enhanced Web Automation Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco , Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announces the integration of Linux OS support , expanding testing capabilities on major browsers. This strategic move underlines LambdaTest's commitment to improving user experience and enabling seamless testing of applications on Linux OS, including Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

It is critical for the success of any application to ensure compatibility across major browsers. Developers and testers can now ensure a consistent user experience across Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge on Linux by leveraging the recent inclusion of Linux OS support on LambdaTest. This extension of testing capabilities will improve application reach and performance, meeting the demands of an ever-changing digital landscape.

This introduction of Linux OS support enables users to test applications across Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. This advancement delivers faster testing, with Linux outperforming Windows by 50%, and Mac by 40%, leading to more efficient testing cycles. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of Linux testing, boasting a 60% lower cost than other platforms, positions LambdaTest as an economical choice for web automation testing.

"The addition of Linux OS support reinforces our commitment to providing a comprehensive and cost-effective testing solution,” says Mayank Bhola, Head of Product and Co-Founder at LambdaTest as he shared his insights on this significant development.“We understand the importance of compatibility across browsers, and by introducing Linux support, we aim to empower our users to deliver high-quality applications that perform seamlessly on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge on Linux."

LambdaTest continues to prioritize end-user needs while undertaking improvements in order to provide a comprehensive testing platform that accomplishes the various demands of modern web development and quality assurance.

For more information on LambdaTest's Linux OS support and its comprehensive testing solutions, please visit

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit,





Tags Software Testing Announcement Product Feature B2B Cloud SaaS Technology Software Testers LINUX