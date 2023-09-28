Stephen C. Vansuch Joins Stifel To Lead Youngstown Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Stephen C. VanSuch has joined the firm's Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary as Managing Director/Investments and Branch Manager in Canfield, Ohio. In this role, he will work with Ralph Fajack, Branch Manager, to lead the Youngstown market.



Mr. VanSuch comes to Stifel after spending 24 years as a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for approximately $500 million in client assets and previously served as a Senior Resident Director.

Stifel's history in the Mahoning Valley region dates back decades, furthered by its 2008 acquisition of Youngstown-based Butler Wick & Company, which was founded in 1926. Stifel also gained a Private Client Group office in Canfield in 2009 as part of its acquisition of 56 UBS Financial Services offices. With the addition of Mr. VanSuch, Stifel now has 24 financial advisors across its two Canfield locations.

“My team and I are incredibly excited to move our practice to Stifel,” said Mr. VanSuch.“Stifel's entrepreneurial culture will enhance our ability to serve our valued clients, and the resources available to us here are first rate. I've been particularly impressed by the organizational support we've received from executive management as we look to recruit new advisors and grow our presence in the market. Stifel's roots in the Mahoning Valley run deep, and the firm is truly committed to investing in our community and our team's success.”

“Steve is a client-focused advisor with an outstanding practice and a stellar reputation, and we're proud that he's made Stifel his firm of choice,” said Jim Zemlyak, Co-President of Stifel.“At Stifel, he and his team will be able to grow their business while strengthening the client relationships they've worked so hard to build. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Youngstown area under Steve's leadership.”

