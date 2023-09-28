Coca-Cola And Six Flags Launch Second Quicksix Store Featuring Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VALENCIA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: CO) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) announced the opening of their second QuickSix concept store, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Amazon's Just Walk Out technology eliminates checkout lines and provides guests more time to enjoy world-class rides, as well as savory snacks and delicious beverages throughout the park.“Our goal is to elevate our guests' experience and allow them to spend more time making memories instead of standing in line,” said Stephanie Borges, global vice president of Six Flags. "This collaboration marks a turning point in theme parks, bringing together innovative technology and captivating attractions to create the ultimate experience for our guests."This strategic collaboration between Coca-Cola, Six Flags, and Amazon reimagines the theme park guest experience through streamlined shopping. Guests enter the store using their credit card at the entry gate. The technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves and creates a virtual shopping session. When guests complete their shopping, they can leave the store without waiting in line, and their choice of payment method will be charged for the items they took with them.“From the moment we learned about Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, we saw an opportunity to ensure Coca-Cola was a part of this experience,” said Rachel Chahal, director of amusement and eatertainment partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.“We are proud of the inaugural launch of the Six Flags Great Adventure store earlier this summer and look forward to success on the West Coast.”The concept store, which first opened Memorial Day weekend at Great Adventure in New Jersey , serves guests faster, whether they crave an ice-cold beverage, quick snack, or souvenir of their visit. Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence like computer vision, deep learning, and generative AI that accurately determines who took what in almost any retail environment.For more information on the Six Flags Media Day on October 5th at 4 pm PST, please contact .###About The Coca-Cola CompanyThe Coca‐Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‐Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at coca-colacompanyand follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.About Six Flags Magic MountainSix Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, boasts 20 world-class roller coasters-more than any other theme park on the planet-and is home to more than 100 rides, games, and attractions, including roller coaster icons like Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Full Throttle, and X2. For more information, visit .About Six Flags Entertainment CorporationSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit .

