Charlotte Morris' Latest Album, Wild Child, Available On All Platforms Tomorrow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Charlotte Morris Credit: Anna Haas

Charlotte Morris WILD CHILD album

Charlotte Morris Credit: Jeanne Tanner

Pre-launch Blitz Includes New Single, Multiple Track Premieres, TV / Radio Appearances & High-Praise Reviews

- Greg Victor, ParcBenchNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Charlotte Morris ' latest album, WILD CHILD, will be available across all platforms tomorrow. In the pre-launch blitz of the past few weeks, Morris released the incredibly hooky new single“This Time 'Round,” appeared on WSMV TV's "Today In Nashville " and Circle TV/WSM AM Radio's“Coffee, Country & Cody” show. Multiple track premieres are running, including "Time Will Tell " on Americana Highways, "If My Heart Had A Say" on The Country Note, and“Wild Child” on The Bluegrass Situation. Tomorrow, fans can catch Charlotte live on WMOT Radio's Finally Friday.Morris has hit across the board promoting WILD CHILD. Americana Music Profiles is currently spotlighting an in-depth interview, while Today's Country Magazine features a review of her latest single. Listen to additional tracks“Breathe,”“The Day We Lost You,” and“Love Ain't Real,” and watch videos of“Good Kind of Hurt,”“Tennessee,” and“Your Number One” by simply clicking through. You won't be disappointed; this is a deeply personal, 10-song collection that shares vulnerable moments, lifelong hurts and hopeful reflections. WILD CHILD will resonate with music lovers of multiple genres, and it's already drawing attention from respected tastemakers, including:Greg Victor, ParcBench -“One stunning album. And what a voice . . . destined to encounter the 'repeat' button again and again.”David Allan, Country Music People Magazine -“Seriously good singer/songwriter who just oozes talent. The album's pared down production provides the perfect showcase for Charlotte's predominantly folksy Country style and her clear cool voice. A totally rewarding listen.”Janeen Megloranzo, The Country Note -“Growing up surrounded by the words of some of music's most iconic lyricists – Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel – one can't think of Charlotte Morris without thinking 'songwriter.' The practice of putting pen to paper is as natural as the blood flowing through her veins.”Recorded at two of Nashville's premiere studios (The Castle and Omnisound), WILD CHILD was produced by William Gawley (Taylor Hicks, Taylor McCall, Jake Ybarra, Taylor Rae) and engineered by Bryce Roberts (Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line).ABOUT CHARLOTTECharlotte discovered her passion for music at a young age. After starting violin lessons at the age of four, she taught herself how to play the guitar, piano (and melodica), ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass guitar and mandolin, and was taking her songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Raised outside of Philadelphia, Morris attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre, with minors in Musical Theatre and Business and Marketing. After graduating, she performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once. She joined Lonesome Traveler in 2018 – a concert tour which performed the history of Folk music, starting with Woody Guthrie and ending with songs by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, as she continued to hone her own songwriting skills. She also released her debut EP, TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE, in 2018 and has since released several singles and another five-song EP (produced by Nashville-based Mitch Dane), entitled SPUTNIK. In 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first fully acoustic tour, performing in over fifteen different cities across the U.S. She released her first full-length album, SONGS FOR MY NEXT EX, in December of 2020. Morris moved to Nashville the following year and released the intensely personal single,“Good Kind Of Hurt.” When she's not writing or performing, Charlotte works in the fintech industry, travels across the country in her converted van, and avidly works crossword puzzles. She loves playing with her Miniature Schnauzer / Pug mix puppy Kiwi, cycling, hiking, paddleboarding and traveling. Described by friends as curious, strong, and loyal, Charlotte is on a mission to visit every U.S. National Park.

