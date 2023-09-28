Thinksys Joins Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG) As Ally Supporter To Elevate Retailers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The addition of ThinkSys is a great step for Convenience Technology Vision Group's mission to gather the best minds in convenience and food retailing

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Since the start of 2022, ThinkSys has been making big moves to solidify itself as a leader in the Retail Technology Sector. This September marks a big step for ThinkSys as we become an Ally Supporter of Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG), which is part of the Vision Group Network, co-founded by Myra Kressner, Eva Strasburger and Roy Strasburger. The addition of ThinkSys is a great step for Convenience Technology Vision Group's mission to gather the best minds in convenience and food retailing. As a trailblazer in the technology sphere, ThinkSys is geared to synergize with CTVG, a think tank that leads the charge in tackling the urgent tech hurdles faced by convenience stores in today's dynamic retail environment.“The Vision Group Network and CTVG are extremely pleased to welcome ThinkSys as an Ally Supporter and we are excited about the technology expertise they bring,” says CTVG Co-Founder Myra Kressner. ThinkSys' engagement further enables all CTVG members' philosophy that“a rising tide lifts all boats”.CEO of Thinksys [Rajiv Jain] stated, "We are excited to join the CTVG community, a group that resonates with our vision of reshaping the retail landscape through technological innovation. Our software offerings are crafted to facilitate retailers in staying ahead of the curve, by seamlessly integrating the latest technological advancements into their business models, thereby offering customers an unmatched level of convenience and personalization."ThinkSys' Role as an Ally Supporter Member:As an Ally Supporter member of CTVG, ThinkSys aims to integrate its expansive software development experience with its nuanced understanding of convenience retail.CTVG aligns with our vision to become a thought leader, solve prevalent retail challenges, and spearhead innovative retail technology solutions. Here are key highlights of the collaboration:Innovation at the Forefront: Leveraging the expertise of CTVG, ThinkSys is poised to develop customized software solutions that are aligned with the emerging trends and demands of the retail sector, fostering an environment of innovation and growth.Enhanced Customer Experience: ThinkSys is dedicated to crafting solutions that enable retailers to offer customers a convenient and personalized shopping experience, integrating modern technology to facilitate swift and hassle-free transactions.Collaborative Problem-Solving: Together ThinkSys & the industry leaders at CTVG will work collaboratively to address the core challenges that convenience retail faces, crafting strategies and solutions that are both effective and forward-thinking.Retailers' Empowerment: Through its CTVG Ally Support, ThinkSys aims to equip retailers with the software tools and insights necessary to adapt to the rapidly evolving technological landscape, thus setting a new benchmark in customer service and satisfaction.About ThinkSys:Founded in 2012 as a small QA company, we have since grown through the quality of our work and high customer satisfaction and retention to transform us now into one of the larger full service software development firms working with companies like TruAge to help create their digital age verification platform.For Retailers and Convenience stores looking for personalized full cycle software development, ThinkSys has carved out a niche for themselves in the convenience retail space by cultivating hands-on experience with the common technologies in the space.Learn More at ThinksysAbout CTVG:CTVG operates under the Vision Group Network, which gathers the collective knowledge and ideas of its members to create a legacy of sharing within the retail community. The Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG) brings together invited technology leaders for quarterly virtual meetings to discuss technology issues impacting the convenience channel. The group addresses trends, challenges and solutions in AI, computer vision, alternative payments, robotics, IoT, cybersecurity, data analysis, EVs, food tech, frictionless checkout, digital experiences, workforce management and more. CTVG is committed to sharing its views and perspectives in order to advance the convenience retailing and mobility industry.CTVG - Vision Group Network (tvgsolutions.com)*Perspectives from CTVG meetings are available to everyone through a series of free Vision Reports , intended to help all retailers, suppliers and industry affiliates, regardless of size, understand current challenges, solutions and opportunities.

