New Book Reveals Einstein And Jesus Agree On What Is The Greatest Power In The Universe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Is Eternity Already Here?

After a lifelong search to find answers about eternity and God, author Christian Howard realized that Einstein and Jesus already found them.

- Albert EinsteinNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The author reveals that Einstein agrees with Jeus that there is a God, but not some personified being with human qualities. It is a force everyone wants in their lives regardless of what they believe. It is the power of love .In a groundbreaking new book, Christian Howard bridges the philosophical gap between the words of Albert Einstein and Jesus Christ to propose a God that can be universally accepted by people from all walks of life - a God that is the essence of love itself. As Einstein said:“There is an extremely powerful force that, so far, science has not found a formal explanation to. It is a force that includes and governs all others... this universal force is LOVE ... Love is God and God is love“.Jesus said it with other words but from the Bible the author shows that Jesus agreed:“God is love and those who abides in love abide in God and God in them.“Leaving behind conventional religious dogmas, the author embarks on a journey based on evidence, facts, and logic. He challenges the traditional notion of a personified God bound within time and uses physics to show God as love transcends time – God had to exist before time and the universe began and will continue to exist after they end.While drawing from his own many experiences of the paranormal from decades of meditation, the author also refers to the resurrections of Anita Moorjani, Dr. Eben Alexander, and Dr. Mary Neal. All three died, went to the other side of death, were healed with miracles and sent back to their lives. The titles of their best sellers show how the experiences affected them - Dying to be Me, Proof of Heaven, and To Heaven and Back.They prove a dimension exists outside the physical world that can control life and death inside the physical world. And in this dimension they said they felt an overwhelming power of love. No surgeries or chemo there - they were healed with the power of love alone. They proved God is love and that love does exist in spirit where there is no time. And if it exists where there is no time, then love also had to exist before time and the universe began.The author suggests their experiences lead to some exciting conclusions – humans are physical and spiritual at the same time. They showed that spirit bodies are always perfect, and it is possible to transfer this perfection into physical bodies. Stage 4 cancer, a brain disease, drowning, and death itself were no problem. And very important is that Anita, a Hindu, Eben who at the time was an agnostic, and Mary who is Christian show clearly that love will help regardless of what an individual may or may not believe.Early reviews indicate that Howard's book isn't just an exploration to affirm the only God everyone can accept but is also an uplifting experience:“Have an open mind and heart to hear his message. It is heartfelt, insightful and inspiring. It is a powerful gift to this world and we are all better off because of it.”“I found it positive and uplifting, and it just plain left me feeling good about my life, my marriage and everything in general. I never found myself being so inspired by reading the Bible.”“After reading this book, I have a new and exciting perspective on my life...I feel empowered to enhance my current life's journey.”“I'm at a loss for words. I enjoyed every minute of it.““You will be left in awe after reading this book.”Website On Amazon for Kindle and print: Amazon.com: IS ETERNITY ALREADY HERE? seems as if it has to be. It will soon be available as an audio book.

Christian Howarrd

The Author

+1 909-557-3688



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter