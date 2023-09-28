Two Preserved Farms In Princeton Area, NJ Up For Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co, is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of two preserved farms located in the picturesque Princeton Area of Mercer County, New Jersey. The auction will conclude on October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. and presents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire these exceptional properties.The two County owned farms preserved in their farmland preservation effort will be included in the October auction:The“Wert Farm”, spanning approximately 34.29+/- acres, is a prime example of a preserved farm, gracing the Mercer County landscape with its natural beauty. Situated along the corner of Mine Rd and Route 31, Its location not only provides for privacy but also has the ability to provide exposure along the heavily travelled Rte. 31. Beyond its agricultural merits, the Wert Farm also offers a secluded private 2+/- acre home site tucked away from the main road, providing an ideal setting for a tranquil residence. Additionally, the property features an oversized barn with large overhead doors, ensuring ample space for equipment storage. Its strategic location grants residents quick and convenient access to the vibrant communities of Hopewell, Pennington, and Princeton, making Wert Farm a coveted gem in the heart of this charming region.The“Chowdhury Farm”, 28.4+/- acres nestled within its boundaries lies a secluded pond, adding to the farm's rustic charm and natural allure. This extraordinary property also presents an expansive home site, perfect for crafting an estate home of one's dreams amidst the serene countryside. The versatile terrain of Chowdhury Farm is an excellent fit for a range of agricultural pursuits, including horses, cultivating large gardens, growing crops, or even raising livestock and chickens. Moreover, its strategic location ensures easy accessibility to major transportation routes, with quick connections to Routes 31, 206, and I-95, making it a coveted haven for those seeking both a tranquil rural lifestyle and urban convenience.“Mercer County has been a leader in the farm preservation movement,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company.“New Jersey is the Garden State and this is an example of that tradition.”Property previews will be held on October 5th and October 12th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., offering interested buyers a chance to explore the expansive property and its structures.To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, please visit today to register.In addition to these exciting auctions, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce another October auction by order of Franklin Township, Hunterdon County. This auction will conclude on Wednesday, October 18th, at 11:00 a.m. and features a 1.93+/- acre residential lot located in a picturesque rural setting in Hunterdon County. It offers an excellent opportunity to plan a new home site and is conveniently located near Routes 31, 22, and I-78.Interested bidders can participate in both auctions through their computer or by using the Max Spann phone app. Comprehensive Property Information Packages, including terms and online bidding instructions, are available for download at or by calling 888-299-1438.Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, with over 50 years of industry leadership, is America's premier real estate auction and advisory company. Their Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more about Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co at .

