ASTERRA Technology Now Used For Wastewater Exfiltration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASTERRA working with Garland Texas

Locating sewer defects using remote Earth observation is critical to protecting human health and the environment

- Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRASAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ASTERRA 's satellite infrastructure intelligence solutions are now in use to locate wastewater exfiltration in three ongoing projects.The City of Garland, Texas, Anglian Water in the United Kingdom, and the Israel Water (national) Authority, all use ASTERRA's Recover solution for water leak detection and have now extended their projects to include ASTERRA's Recover for Wastewater service, successfully locating sewer defects and subsurface exfiltration. Utilities worldwide understand the need to act quickly to locate and resolve wastewater exfiltration. ASTERRA will now scale Recover for Wastewater, making it available to customers everywhere.“ASTERRA is thrilled to work with these forward-thinking utilities – from Texas to Tel Aviv – using our service to protect the health and safety of communities and the environment,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA.“Over the last five years, we've empowered hundreds of utilities to take charge of their leakage issues on the drinking water side. Now we've proven we can become an indispensable ally as they take on their wastewater issues.”Wastewater exfiltration is a growing concern for utilities across the globe, creating environmental hazards and compliance issues that often lead to litigation. As with leaks on the drinking water side, wastewater exfiltration is hard to detect until it becomes a serious disruption to public services. However, wastewater exfiltration is additionally problematic because remediation needs are often far more extensive.ASTERRA uses Recover for Wastewater to detect wastewater exfiltration before it has the potential to become a major problem. For example, ASTERRA solutions locate line defects, including voids, root penetration, and cracks in sewer joints, much earlier than traditional detection methods, therefore minimizing follow up contamination and remediation actions.“Recover for Wastewater will help utilities better serve their customers by protecting local environments, powering both CAPEX and OPEX savings,” added Perets.“This month we are celebrating surpassing 100,000 verified leaks since we started offering our services in 2017. Most of those were potable water, but looking ahead, we know that when it comes to the next 100,000 leaks we detect, many more will be wastewater.”ASTERRA pioneered the use of remote Earth observation using satellite-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to detect water leaks. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used by more than 600 customers in over 64 countries, saving at least 368 billion gallons of potable water.ASTERRA will celebrate locating over 100,000 leaks while hosting Paul Gagliardo and numerous other guests, all sharing water industry stories on The Water Entrepreneur Podcast, as well as a Satellite Theater at ASTERRA's booth #8148 at the upcoming WEFTEC conference in Chicago, IL, September 30 to October 4, 2023. Reach out to ASTERRA for more information or to schedule a meeting .***ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and use artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity's eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit .

Susan Fortner

BPR International

+1 6145620054

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Who is ASTERRA