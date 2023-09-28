TONIES BOOSTS CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT, STUDY FINDS

When tonies® becomes a regular part of a child's life, their attention, reading comprehension, and vocabulary improves.

Study finds that children's attention, reading comprehension and vocabulary improve when tonies are incorporated into their daily routines.

Taking place over a 12-week period, 100 children ages 2 to 5 years-old in the United States and the United Kingdom were sent a Toniebox audio player and an assortment of sleep-friendly Tonies to assist parents with their nighttime routine, as well as Tonies from four key learning centers – Discovery, Reading, Mindfulness and Independent Play. The participating families were interviewed after 12 weeks to evaluate the effectiveness of daily tonies usage in the areas of Attention & Engagement, Comprehension and Vocabulary.

Top study findings include:



Attention & Engagement



53% of children improved attention rating



Reading attention increased by an average of 6%

Engagement scores increased by an average of 7%

Comprehension



60% of children improved comprehension scores

Reading comprehension increased by an average of 13%

Vocabulary



66% of children improved their vocabulary level Vocabulary scores increased by an average of 13%

Dr. Amanda Gummer, CEO of FUNdamentally Children and the Good Play Guide comments, "Our comprehensive study revealed that regular engagement with Tonies and the Toniebox not only enhances bedtime routines, but also contributes to cognitive growth, reading comprehension, and strengthened family bonds. This blend of technology, play, and connection has the potential to revolutionize how families approach storytelling and interactive learning."

Founded in 2016, tonies®

has been committed to providing parents with real solutions to engage their children while also limiting screen use. Recognized today as the world's leading audio system for children, parents can be assured that tonies is a proven system that is equal parts engaging and enriching for their kids.

"The genesis for the Toniebox was born from real world parents creating a solution to help entertain and teach their kids, while limiting their screen time in an increasingly digital world," said Christoph Frehsee, Managing Director at tonies USA. "It fills us with immense pride to see how impactful our products are in helping parents through FUNdamentally Children's study."

Visit toniesand follow on Instagram (@tonies.us), Facebook (@tonies.us) and Twitter (@ToniesUS) to learn more and keep up with new releases.