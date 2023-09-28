NEW YORK CENTER FOR LIVING (NYCFL) ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF CLINICAL SERVICES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Darwin Abreu, LCSW-R joins as the new Clinical Director. Geoffrey

Golia, LCSW transitions to the newly created role as Director of Clinical Outreach and Education.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the increasing demand for quality programs, information, and education surrounding substance use disorders and sustainable sober living, NYCFL, an outpatient program serving adolescents, emerging adults, and families with substance use and co-occurring disorders, has expanded clinical programs and are now providing high fidelity Dialectical Behavior Therapy for Substance Use.

Darwin Abreu, LCSW-R, joins the Center as the Clinical Director and will be responsible for

leading the team of clinicians who provide comprehensive, evidence-based care while supporting 12-step and related recovery programs. He will also contribute to new program development and quality assurance.



"Our new Clinical Director, Darwin Abreu, is an experienced clinician and leader and brings a diverse range of experiences to this role," said Pamela Alvich, Chief Executive Officer of NYCFL. "We are excited about his range of experience and insights that will enhance our current programs and evolve new offerings."



Darwin is graduate of NYU's Silver School of Social Work and was most recently the Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Quality Management and Compliance at the Metropolitan Center for Mental Health, serving clients experiencing both substance use and mental health issues and supervising a multidisciplinary team of providers. Prior to that, he held both direct practice and management positions at Union Settlement Association, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Casita Maria, and Beth-Abraham, Health Services. Additionally, he has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses at NYU's School of Social Work, Hunter College Silberman School of Social Work, and Hostos Community College.

In his new role, Geoffrey will utilize his experience to share our programming, mission, and expertise to the New York City community and beyond. "We thank Geoffrey for serving as the clinical director and building the foundation for new programming that brought the Center to where it is today," added

Alvich. "It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Clinical Director here at the center over the last 15 months and lead, along with Dr. Eric Collins, our team of compassionate and committed providers," remarked Geoffrey.

NYCFL is dedicated to providing the latest evidence-based treatment for adolescents, young adults, and families facing substance use and mental health issues. Their objectives are to develop lifestyle choices based on moral judgments that support the health and well-being of adolescents and young adults in collaboration with their families, schools, places of employment, and communities.

Located in New York City, NYCFL is a private not-for-profit outpatient treatment center that was established in 2007.

