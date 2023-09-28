Artificial Intelligence And Big Data Revolutionize Drug Discovery: CADD Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 11.1%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The global computer-aided drug discovery (CADD) market is expected to grow from $3.75 billion in 2023 to $7.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
This report provides a holistic understanding of the CADD market, including market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is boosting the demand for advanced drug discovery methods, driving the growth of the CADD market. Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data: The adoption of AI and big data in drug discovery processes is streamlining research efforts and is expected to fuel market expansion.
Challenges
Lack of Skilled Labor: The shortage of skilled professionals proficient in CADD tools could hinder market growth. Lower Product Penetration in Emerging Economies: Limited access to advanced technologies and economic constraints may slow down CADD adoption in emerging economies.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
Drug Design: This segment includes ligand-based drug design and sequence-based approaches.
By Therapeutic Area
Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Diabetes, Others: CADD techniques find applications across various therapeutic areas, with significant growth potential in neurology, oncology, and cardiovascular disease drug discovery.
By End User
Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories: The CADD market serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, as well as research laboratories engaged in drug discovery efforts.
By Region
Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa: The market spans major regions, with North America and Europe being key markets, and Asia Pacific expected to witness substantial growth in CADD adoption.
Historical & Forecast Period:
Base Year: 2022 Historical Period: 2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Profiles of Key Companies:
The report offers detailed profiles of companies operating in the global computer-aided drug discovery market.
Companies Mentioned
Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI). Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Aris Pharmaceuticals Inc AstraZeneca Bayer AG Bioduro-Sundia BOCSCI Inc. Charles River Laboratories GVK Biosciences Schrodinger Inc.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
137
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$3.75 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$7.81 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
11.1
%
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
