Media Advisory: Karmacheck To Present At Upcoming ASA Board Of Directors Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KarmaCheck , a first-of-its-kind company that uses data-driven technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks, today announced that CEO Eric Ly will present a keynote and host one-on-one meetings at the ASA Board of Directors Meeting ahead of Staffing World 2023.

WHERE: ASA Board of Directors Meeting

501 S. College Street

W200 Block, Room #W208

Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202 WHEN: Monday, October 2, 2023

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET WHO: Eric Ly, Co-Founder & CEO, KarmaCheck

"Artificial intelligence holds immense potential for the staffing industry, but understanding its true capabilities and implications is vital,” said Eric Ly, Co-Founder & CEO of KarmaCheck.“I'm looking forward to addressing the ASA Board of Directors at Staffing World 2023, where I will discuss AI, its impact on the staffing industry, and its opportunities and challenges for the staffing industry.”

To contact Eric before the conference, please email to make an appointment.

About KarmaCheck

KarmaCheck has reimagined background checks with a tech-first, data-driven approach that brings truth to the internet and provides the fastest background check for employment needs. Employers and employees benefit from real-time, actionable notifications, so hiring decisions come sooner. KarmaCheck's mobile-first background check platform is easy to access, reliable, and compliant. Visit to learn more.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for KarmaCheck

