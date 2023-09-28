Net Asset Value(S)


9/28/2023 10:31:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Molten Ventures VCT plc
 LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
 NAV and Portfolio Update
 2 8 September 202 3


Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company at 31 July 2023 was 50.9p per share.

The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company at 31 July 2023 is as follows:

£'000
Investments
Venture capital investments 88,351
Current assets
Debtors 561
Cash at Bank 5,091
Money Market Fund investments 30,000
35,652
Creditors: amounts due less than one year (133)
Net current assets 35,519
Net Assets 123,870
Capital & Reserves
Called up share capital 12,169
Capital redemption reserve 32
Share premium 25,445
Special reserve 64,228
Capital reserve - unrealised 25,598
Capital reserve - realised (1,217)
Revenue reserve (2,385)
Total shareholders' funds 123,870


The unaudited investment portfolio at 31 July 2023 is summarised as follows:

Total % by
Unrealised value of
Cost Value Gain/(Loss) Net assets
£'000 £'000 £'000
Thought Machine Group Limited 2,400 10,300 7,900 8.3%
Endomagnetics Limited 2,147 8,635 6,488 7.0%
Form3 UK Limited 1,420 6,606 5,186 5.3%
Focal Point Positioning Limited 3,300 5,561 2,261 4.5%
River Lane Research Limited 2,661 4,113 1,453 3.3%
Global Satellite Health Limited 4,089 4,105 16 3.3%
IESO Digital Health Limited 3,567 3,878 311 3.1%
Evonetix Limited 2,999 3,383 383 2.7%
Morressier GmbH 3,162 3,162 - 2.5%
Expanding Circle Ltd 2,931 2,931 - 2.4%
Juliand Digital Limited 2,439 2,439 - 2.0%
Apperio Limited 1,597 2,052 455 1.7%
Impulse Innovations Limited 2,079 1,953 (126) 1.6%
Hadean Supercomputing Limited 1,775 1,938 163 1.6%
Worldr Technologies Limited 1,697 1,697 - 1.4%
Other Molten Ventures Investments 20,600 13,505 (7,097) 10.9%
Legacy Elderstreet Investments
Fords Packaging Top Co Ltd 2,433 5,867 3,434 4.7%
Access Intelligence PLC 2,586 4,488 1,901 3.6%
Macranet Limited 1,187 1,187 - 1.0%
Cashfac plc 260 525 265 0.4%
Other legacy investments 4,437 26 (4,411) 0.0%
Cash at bank and in hand and other net current assets 35,519 28.7%
-
Total 69,766 123,870 18,582 100.0%


Unquoted investments are valued at their valuation from the most recent valuation exercise being as at 31 March 2023 or calibrated to the price of recent investment if the investment was made post 31 March 2023. Quoted investments are valued at bid price as at 31 July 2023.




MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107159374

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search