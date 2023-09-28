The XEL FOUNDATION Opens A Sensory Room At Penn State University's Beaver Stadium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elisa KrakowskiUNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The XEL FOUNDATION- Powered by the R&R Family of Companies, in partnership with KultureCity, is excited to announce the opening of a sensory room at Penn State University's Beaver Stadium. Located behind section SF on level 3, the sensory room is thoughtfully designed to provide a calming andaccommodating space for Beaver Stadium attendees. This will especially help individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities like autism, dementia, Down Syndrome, and PTSD just to name a few. Access to the sensory room is free.The room minimizes sensory stimuli, providing a safe space that can be utilized when needed during an event. Sensory bags are also available, which are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, sunglasses, and a communication card. These items are carefully selected to assist individuals in managing sensory input and creating a more enjoyable experience. Beaver Stadium is the 2nd largest stadium in the United States and has a massivecapacity of 106,572. This project represents a significant step in making large events around the globe more inclusive and accessible. Penn State will be the first Big Ten university that is Sensory InclusiveTM Certified .The ribbon cutting ceremony for the sensory room took place before the Penn State vs. Northwestern game on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Ceremony officials included Adam Miller- Deputy Athletic Director of Penn State Athletics, Rick Janac- Assistant AD for Major Gifts at Penn State, Uma Srivastava- Executive Director of KultureCity, Richard S. Francis- CEO of R&R Family of Companies and his wife Kathie Francis- XEL Board Member, along with BoardMembers John Krakowski and Kat Prosperi, and President of The XEL FOUNDATION- Elisa Krakowski.Elisa Krakowski, Penn State Alumni, shared her vision for the project saying, "One in six individuals have a sensory need. This sensory room promotes inclusion and ensures everyone has the chance to participate in and enjoy events at Beaver Stadium. At The XEL FOUNDATION we believe and know that inclusion at large stadiums like the one at Penn State, simply provide an opportunity for those that might not have been able to attend events like thisin the past.”As the 2023 college football season kicks into high gear, the addition of the sensory room at Beaver Stadium will make event experiences accessible for countless fans.To find out more about The XEL FOUNDATION mission of inclusion and KultureCity, visit .xelfoundationor .Resource: View a stadium map here (The sensory room is located behind section SF on level 3).ABOUT THE XEL FOUNDATIONThe XEL FOUNDATION advocates for inclusion of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and for research to end the increasing rates of autism. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focuses on a careful selection of funding, partnerships, and initiatives to achieve these goals. It is supported by the R&R Express Family of Companies and their advocacy of“Powered by Purpose,” in which employees donate $.54 a truckload to be matched by the company. Theorganization also accepts individual and corporate donations as well as in-kind and volunteer contributions. Since its founding in 2021, The XEL FOUNDATION has raised over $1 million. Learn more about The XEL FOUNDATION by visiting XELFoundation.org.

