British Ballet Project Nureyev Legend And Legacy To Be Staged For The First Time In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) November 9 at Dubai Opera A-list dancers will show a unique performance, paying homage to the creations of the legendary dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev

DUBAI, UAE, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Performances of Nureyev Legend and Legacy has a video introduction by former Director of The Royal Ballet Dame Monica Mason - who herself partnered with Nureyev on a number of occasions - and Ralph Fiennes, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker who directed and acted in The White Crow, which tells the story of Nureyev's defection from Russia to the West. This introduction will be live on the opening night, with a filmed version screened at the following performances.Nureyev Legend and Legacy program, organized in cooperation with Rudolf Nureyev Foundation , includes a number of impressive pieces from Nureyev's repertoire, as well as new works performed by dancers from the most acclaimed ballet companies.Among the stars of the world ballet to visit Dubai for Mosaic International Dance Fest and to perform in the show are Germain Louvet (Etoile The Paris Opera Ballet), Yonah Acosta (Principal, The Munich State Ballet) and Yasmin Naghdi (Principal, The Royal Ballet), Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild, (Principals, The New York City Ballet), Jason Reilly, Anna Osadcenko (Principals, The Stuttgart Ballet), Alice Renavand (Etoile, The Paris Opera Ballet) and Florian Magnenet (Premier Soloist Paris Opera), Lyudmila Konovalova and Davide Dato (Principals The Vienna State Ballet), Alexander Trusch, Madoka Sugai, (Principals, The Hamburg Ballet).Each piece of the program reflects various aspects of Nureyev's creativity: from classical repertoire that he tried to enrich with new impetus, to works of modern choreographers, appreciating Nureyev's strive for novelties, expanding the landscape of dance.The musical accompaniment for the event is provided by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia conducted by Gavin Sutherland.The Royal Ballet Sinfonia is Britain's most regularly contracted ballet orchestra, playing for Birmingham Royal Ballet's wide-ranging programme in UK and abroad. The Sinfonia also works with The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden (London) and on tour, and has a long tradition of playing for tours by the world's leading ballet companies, including Paris Opéra Ballet, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and The Australian Ballet. They also worked with the Pet Shop Boys on a ballet score project.Gavin Sutherland is a conductor, composer/arranger, pianist and musicologist. He is currently Principal Guest Conductor for English National Ballet. In 2019 he was nominated for the inaugural Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution. He has featured as Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, and has also guest conducted for New National Ballet of Japan, Norwegian National Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, and South African Ballet Theatre. As a pianist Sutherland performs regularly as a concerto soloist, often directing from the keyboard, and appears as a recitalist, accompanist and chamber musician.Mosaic International Dance Fest will take place in Dubai, November 8-9.

