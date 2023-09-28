Creating A Distinguished Yachting Destination In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world's most regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, is partnering with Monaco Marina Management (M3) to establish RSG's Amaala Yacht Club as one of the world's premier yachting destinations, according to a press release from RSG.

The press release said that“The partnership with M3, privileged partner of“La Belle Classe Destinations”, a certification owned and operated by the world-famous Yacht Club de Monaco, was confirmed in a signing ceremony at the Monaco Yacht Show, hosted at the Saudi Red Sea Authority exhibition stand”.

Together, they will work to meet the criteria and standards to be certified as 'La Belle Classe Destinations' once in operation, a marker of excellence for yacht clubs and marinas around the world. The agreement also covers developing an event calendar, creating a sailing academy, supporting training and recruitment, and providing seasonal, reciprocal opportunities for members, cadets and youth.

'La Belle Classe Destinations' certification is awarded to yachting destinations demonstrating a deep understanding of maritime ethics, etiquette, and environmental protection. Recipients become part of a global network of excellence, committed to building the future of sailing and yachting while maintaining these essential values”, stated the press release.

“Empowering Saudi nationals has always been at the centre of our regenerative approach, and with our marina employees receiving best-in-class training both in Monaco and at Amaala, we are confident that we are fulfilling our promise to create destinations by the people and for the people of Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Pagano added.

José Marco Casellini, CEO of Monaco Marina Management, said:“Red Sea Global's vision for regenerative tourism closely mirrors our mission to promote sustainable yachting. We're excited to help bring these ambitions to life and work together to put the Amaala Yacht Club and Saudi Arabia on the global yachting destination. Moreover, M3 being part of the collective.”

Phase One of Amaala, which is focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, is underway, to be open in 2025. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotels. Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, supporting high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, equestrian and recreational facilities.