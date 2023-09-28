US Digestive Health And Unitedhealthcare Reach In-Network Coverage Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXTON, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, and UnitedHealthcare® Insurance and their affiliate health plans have agreed to a new contract for USDH providers and their patients across Pennsylvania and Delaware.



“We're pleased to sign a new agreement with UnitedHealthcare that allows USDH to continue delivering on our mission of expanding GI care in the communities we serve,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDHM.

The new agreement is effective October 1, 2023.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 34 locations, 22 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Liz Weir

Chief Marketing Officer



(610) 401-4825







Tags gastroenterology digestive health us digestive health gi health coverage digestive health care coverage colon health