Video Poker Machines Market To Reach US$ 177 Billion By 2033| Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video poker machines market stands at US$ 21.61 billion in 2023, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for video poker machines is projected to accelerate at a high-value CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2033. Steady growth of the gambling & entertainment industry around the world is leading to the rising demand for multiple gaming options, including video poker games.

Video poker machines cater to the increasing demand for engaging and accessible forms of poker games. In addition, low minimum bets, availability of several game types, and ease of use are some pivotal factors that are contributing to the rising popularity of video poker machines.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 177 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 23.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Demand for video poker machines was valued at US$ 17.51 billion in 2022.

The global video poker machines market is estimated at US$ 21.61 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for casino gaming machines is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 177 billion by the end of 2033.

The global market is forecasted to advance at an exponentially high CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market stood at US$ 4.81 billion in 2022.

The market in China is predicted to expand rapidly at 30.1% CAGR and reach US$ 24 billion by 2033-end.

The German market is forecasted to expand at 18.4% CAGR through 2033. Sales of video poker machines in Japan are projected to advance at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2033.

“ Increasing number of countries with permissive regulatory environments supporting gaming will positively impact the demand for video poker machines , ” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Well-established Casino Industry in the United States

The United States market reached US$ 4.81 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hold a significant position in the North American market in the coming decade. A deep-rotted gambling culture along with a well-established casino industry is projected to generate substantial demand for video poker machines.

A thriving entertainment landscape and wide accessibility to multiple gaming establishments are anticipated to solidify the position of the United States as a prominent regional leader.

Leading Market Players

Prominent companies manufacturing video poker machines are:-



Scientific Games,

Aristocrat Leisure,

Novomatic,

IGT,

Konami Gaming,

GTECH,

Galaxy Entertainment,

Ainsworth Game Technology,

Everi,

AGS,

Merkur, Universal Entertainment.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the video poker machines market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Double Bonus, Double Double Bonus, Joker Poker, Bonus Poker, Texas Hold'em), technology (land-based, mobile, online), component (hardware, software, services), application (casinos, racetracks, bars, restaurants, hotels, cruise ships, online platforms), and distribution channel (direct sales, distributors), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

