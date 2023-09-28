Asure Software Names Vice President Of Investor Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced that Patrick McKillop has been named Vice President of Investor Relations.



“We are pleased to enhance our in-house investor relations with the addition of Patrick McKillop. As Asure continues to maintain a trajectory of growth, we're bringing on seasoned individuals like Patrick who are experts in their fields that will enable us to realize success from our evolving and expanding strategies,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure.“Patrick has a firm understanding of the markets and the fast-paced technology investment space, as well as relationships with well-known high profile institutional investors which include the largest mutual funds, hedge funds and pension funds in the U.S. and Europe and he can enable us to articulate the true value of Asure. His relationships with investment bankers and analysts at various Wall St. investment banks are another strong addition to our investor relations efforts as we think about the future growth of Asure.”

Patrick brings deep expertise from more than 25 years in finance and investments, including investor relations for fast-growing technology providers. After graduating from Northeastern University, he began his career buying and selling as an equity trader before shifting to investment research roles with leading Wall Street investment banks, including TD Cowen. As an investor relations professional, he has established relationships with hundreds of institutional investors throughout the United States and Europe. Prior to joining Asure, Patrick served as Vice President of Investor Relations for NAPCO Security Technologies where he established and managed the security tech provider's in-house IR department.

“This is an exciting time to join Asure. The organization's leaders clearly understand the opportunities in the HCM technology space and have demonstrated that they can define and execute on strategies that continue to elevate the company and its value,” said Patrick McKillop, VP of Investor Relations for Asure.“I look forward to taking Asure's investor relations to the next level and increasing shareholder value for this innovative organization.”

To learn more about Asure's HCM software solutions, please visit .

About Asure Software:

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements and all other statements that may be made in this news release that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Asure Software's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. Asure Software undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

