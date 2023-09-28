New Digital Marketing Portfolio Activated - Niche Health And Social Care Are Joining The Digital World!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Including a brand-new Mediumblogging site and a PodCast series available across multiple providers, including SoundClou and BandCam , Niche Health and Social Care Consulting are delighted to preview their new digital media asset collection.

Managing Partner, Kate Jury, takes up the challenge, 'We wanted to expand the ways we connect with our clients and the public at large, and we very much wanted to move on from only having a websit and LinkedIn pag from which we could talk about the issues of the day and join in more fully in this new digital world.'

Manchester-based Nich are a trusted and credible investigatory firm. As one of the UK's leading suppliers of independent investigations to NHS England and NHS Improvement, their breadth and depth of experience, as well as their commitment to excellence, has helped them to become a recognised leader in this field.

Niche Health and Social Care will be blogging, vloggin , and PodCasting about important matters including NHS Whistleblowin , Governance, Independent Investigation , and beyond to think-pieces and Op-Eds about important medical and governance matters within the UK.

These can be sober and important matters to discuss, and Kate Jury is keen to remind us that the company takes their responsibilities here very seriously. 'We are a 'values driven' consultancy. And for us, this is a genuine thing, not just a strapline, and it permeates every aspect of our business. The way we treat our staff, our clients, their staff, and the families and people who work with us, is always with respect, kindness and integrity, and we are proud of the reputation we have built in this space. Many of our staff have previously worked in healthcare and we understand the various challenges that services face whilst also having a commitment to safely surface the truth to support learning and improvement.'

Niche Health and Social Care Consulting promises that their articles, and all the ways to view/ listen to their articles, will be relevant and topical and the company has gone out of their way to ensure that there are many different ways to access these articles so that everyone can read/listen in.