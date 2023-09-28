Benefit Corp Status Achieved - Niche Health And Social Care Are Helping To 'B' The Change!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Manchester-based Niche Health and Social Care Consulting are delighted to announce that they have met all of the tests and conditions required to become a 'BCorp ' (Benefit Corporation).

Niche Health and Social Care Consulting are one of the leading suppliers of multi-sector health and social care-related serious incident investigations in the country.

Managing Partner of Niche, Kate Jury, says: 'Becoming a BCorp is a long-held ambition of ours, which further solidifies our previously expressed ambition to put people over profits. This not only means that we can prove the deep value we place on the contributions of our wonderful staff via our Employee Owned Trust, but the achievement of BCorp Status also means we have been able to demonstrate our positive social impact through our healthcare improvement work, in particular around the support we are able to offer to families through that work'.

Kate Jury adds: 'While some businesses have tag lines and catchphrases, here at Niche Health we're proud to say that every day we live our core value of kindness, honesty and respect - all of which was tested through the rigorous BCorp assessment process. We are delighted to join this global network, who are determined to use business as a force for good. On a personal note, I'm extremely proud to lead such an outstanding team of professionals who believe that people matter.'

Specialists at undertaking large-scale investigations (multi-agency), enquiries and multi-population serious incident investigations (MPSIs), Niche Health uses their long-tested methods and unique insights to help organisations, care services or a system achieve its goals.

Niche is striving to become one of the key healthcare quality insight networks in the UK. The achievement of this difficult and highly-sought after award will only serve to solidify their reputation of caring and excellence within their field.