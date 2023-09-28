EPS Global Announces The Opening Of A New Programming Center In São Paulo, Americana, Brazil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EPS Global Team in the new reception area at the new 750 sqm facility in São Paulo

A strategic move to support the growth of the national electronics industry

- Colin Lynch, CEO, EPS GlobalSãO PAULO, AMERICANA, BRAZIL, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- EPS Global , a renowned IC Programming and Secure Provisioning services organization, has announced the opening of a new programming center in São Paulo, Americana. The new 750 square meter facility, including a dedicated 500 square meter warehouse, is a strategic move to facilitate the company's sustained growth in Brazil. This ISO 9001:2015-certified Programming Center adds to EPS Global's impressive network of 22 programming facilities located around the world.EPS Global, as a preferred partner for OEMs and CEMs worldwide, maintains its status as a world-leading service provider to the EMS industry, with programming centers located in all major electronic manufacturing hubs. This new location, approximately 1:45h drive from Sao Paulo's center, places the company in close proximity to its Tier 1 customers, offering IC Programming, component packaging solutions, component baking, and manufacturer preforming services, along with extensive carrier tape manufacture from this new facility.EPS Global's commitment to Brazil is evident through its 12 years of operation in the country. "With this key expansion in Americana, Sao Paulo, we aim to bring our world-class IC Programming and Secure Provisioning services closer to our Tier 1 customers, ensuring we continue to meet their needs effectively and efficiently.” said Colin Lynch. The opening of the new facility underlines the company's strong commitment to expanding its business in the area, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in the region and globally.EPS Global has already completed successful audits by several of its Tier 1 customers in this new secure programming center and is competently meeting their needs from the strategically located facility. With a solid foundation built on over 40 years experience in servicing electronics manufacturing, EPS has been assisting PCBA assemblers with their device programming, component prep for the SMT process, and more recently, IoT security needs. The company aims to contribute to the improvement of the standards of the electronics manufacturing industry in the region.

