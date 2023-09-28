Raynet Unified Data Platform 12.6: Future-Proof IT Strategy With Seamless IT Visibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Raynet , global software vendor with market-leading solutions in the field of Enterprise Software Management, announced today the release of its Unified Data Platform powered by RayVentory, version 12.6. The latest version continues to break new ground in IT Visibility. With increased automation, new and improved cloud connectors, better user experiences, and enhanced control to ensure data reliability, the Unified Data Platform makes it even easier for users to get clear visibility over their IT environments and drive strategic investment and development.

Infrastructure, security, data, and financial leaders require accurate and reliable data. This data helps them make grounded and strategic decisions to keep their business infrastructure secure, agile, and cost-effective. However, they are often faced with the challenge of verifying the data quality to make sure it meets their business requirements.

The Unified Data Platform's newest release , Version 12.6, solves their data quality concerns. The platform provides new and improved features for establishing data quality and completeness and ensuring end-to-end visibility. Its newest features include customizable and fully automated data checks. These checks let users set their own standard for accurate and complete data.

With its large assortment of new cloud connectors, including for the SAP Business Technology Platform, LeanIX SMP, Tanium Asset other important cloud platforms and services, the Unified Data Platform empowers users to manage even more of their critical business infrastructure data. With just one click, the new connectors automatically gather data and send it to the Unified Data Platform. There it is cleaned, normalized, and aggregated with data from other sources, providing users with a complete picture of their environment.

New out of the box dashboards for End-of-Life and End-of-Support Management, Oracle Java Insights, and Data Enrichment provide immediate insights for quick wins. Users save time by not having to create their own dashboards from scratch. They get automated overviews and insights, and the dashboards are fully customizable, so users can easily and comfortably adapt them to meet their tracking and reporting needs.

New chart types and advanced visualization capabilities allow for better visibility and provide more context to the data. They transform abstract data sets into easy-to-understand visual overviews, letting the data speak for itself. The diagrams provide a critical layer of transparency and insight in complex IT environments.

This release makes it even easier for CIOs, CSOs, CDOs, CFOs, as well as SAM, HAM, and IT Asset Managers to pursue their business goals. With reliable data and comprehensive overviews, they can streamline their software portfolios, find new savings potential, and protecting business IT from cyberattacks.

“Recent market developments highlight the need for managers, regardless of their role, to have reliable data and clear insights when managing a lean, secure, and agile infrastructure. Our development focus is to make our technologies even more innovative and forward-thinking so that the results deliver maximum value to every user. Version 12.6 of the Unified Data Platform is a further step towards even higher data quality and more transparency, but also for meaningful insights that provide immediate and actionable recommendations,” says Marcin Otorowski, Director Products & Innovation at Raynet.



