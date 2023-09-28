Red Maple Receives Substantial Investment And Planning To Expand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer Robertson, General ManagerBOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Red Maple , an international software company, is pleased to announce it has received a sizable investment from a private equity firm. The company plans to use this investment to expand and grow its team. In addition, they will be able to enhance their current suite of offerings and solutions for the company's Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers.“Receiving this investment provides us the quality resources needed to help us grow many aspects of Red Maple and continue to provide expert service to our clients,” explains Jennifer Robertson, General Manager of Red Maple.Robertson adds this funding will allow expansion of product offering and features, augmentation of the team to support our valued partners and expansion of our technical and functional capabilities.Red Maple's leadership team will remain the same and still be very involved in the day-to-day operations of the company as well as long-term strategy and growth.Red Maple is a multi-million-dollar company that specializes in providing a variety of software solutions to expand the functionality and capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 products: Advanced Credit Cards, Advanced Commissions, and Advanced Trade and Pricing.Red Maple also offers an innovative patented software called Clever Division, the most secure PCI platform on the market. Clever Division helps companies and organizations protect their customers' payment information from cyber-attacks.With this investment, they will be able to add several key services in new markets: surcharging, Level II & Level III processing, and ACH.Surcharging is a credit card processing option for merchants that can help eliminate up to 90% of processing fees. Level II and Level III processing offers lower rates and fees to qualified companies and ACH will allow clients to make electronic fund transfers between banks and credit unions.Red Maple serves a wide range of clients from small businesses and organizations to large, international companies and retailers. Their client list includes Rodem, Hanna Andersson, and NFL organizations. For more information, visit .Company Contact: Jennifer Robertson, , 972-489-2591Media Contact: Diane White, 918-770-3905About Red MapleRed MapleTM specializes in developing turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft DynamicsTM AX and Dynamics 365 for Operations. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple's solutions offer Extensions and Additions to AX. Advanced Extensions support complex business processes for credit cards, commissions, workflow, and recurring billing (including maintenance, usage, and royalties). Their Horizontal Additions add new capabilities for revenue recognition, warranty management, chargeback claims management and mobile workflow. Red Maple also provides industry-specific solutions for both retail and software distribution. The company's Advanced Credit Card solution enables businesses to securely accept and process credit card payments using native integration without hidden costs. Using pre-integration with multiple processors and gateways, Red Maple provides an omnichannel experience with processing from native clients, retail (mPOS/ePOS) and integration with numerous e-commerce engines.

