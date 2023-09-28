Reach New Heights At Your Business Retreat”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Small Business Owners Gain Clarity and Community at Upcoming Bethany Beach 4-Day Retreat Facilitated by EdTech Founder & CEO, Dr. Melanie Obitz-Bukartek

BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Following a compelling interview on Good Morning Washington with EdTech founder and CEO, Dr. Melanie Obitz-Bukartek, intriguing details were shared about an upcoming 4-day retreat for entrepreneurs in Bethany Beach, Delaware.Melanie, founder and CEO of The Collegiate Writer, will host the retreat from October 24-27. She designed the weekend getaway to help fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners recharge, gain clarity, and make tangible progress on their goals.The retreat is aptly named "Your Business Retreat" and will provide an ocean-front setting for entrepreneurs to focus on their business.In announcing the retreat, Melanie cited the constant demands on small business owners and the reality of decision fatigue. "Being around other go-getters who are experiencing the same thing can make all the difference as we're talking through what might be best for us and our businesses," she said.Melanie specifically chose Bethany Beach for its charming atmosphere and vibrant community. "It's the most delightful place on the planet," she remarked. The peaceful beach town will give business owners a relaxing environment to gain perspective and breakthroughs.Throughout the weekend, attendees will participate in workshops on timely small business topics, peer coaching sessions for tailored advice, and networking events to meet like-minded entrepreneurs. Melanie noted that participants can expect to leave feeling rejuvenated and inspired."Participants will also leave having made substantial progress on whatever was best for their particular business. I want them to have clarity and a plan to propel them forward," she added.In addition to business insights, Melanie emphasized the value of forming connections. "Attendees will also leave with a new community of people who understand the entrepreneurial journey," she said.Melanie is highly qualified to facilitate this type of retreat with a Ph.D. in Education: Curriculum and Instruction, Literary Studies. She has coached hundreds of small business owners over the last decade to help them gain clarity, create systems, and make progress on their biggest goals.Dr. Melanie Obitz-Bukartek feels a personal connection to the small business community, having been an entrepreneur for years. "I know how difficult it can be to find time for yourself and your business," she acknowledged.Space is limited. More details can be found at .

