Unleashing Creativity, Commerce, And Consciousness: JODIE KING MEDIA Presents The Art, Biz, And Soul Summit

Elevate Your Art Business with Insights from 15 Distinguished Speakers at the Art, Biz, and Soul Summit

- Jodie KingAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Jodie King Media is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural Art, Biz, and Soul Summit , happening virtually October 3rd and 4th. Join thousands of likeminded artists for two inspiring days, featuring presenters from 10AM to 4:30PM CST, as they dive deep into the realms of creativity, commerce, and consciousness.This FREE online event will unite 15 industry-leading speakers, each offering a unique perspective on the art of building and managing a thriving art business. Expect a treasure trove of invaluable insights, actionable strategies, and inspirational narratives from top experts, all designed to empower every creative individual in their journey toward advancing their artistic career.As the host of this groundbreaking art event Jodie King knows that leading an art biz is not just about the art itself. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and knowledge to succeed in this industry.“If you balance art, biz, and soul your success is not only probable, it's inevitable,” says Jodie King, founder of the Art, Biz, and Soul Summit.To register for free and discover more about the ArtBiz and Soul Summit, visit . Stay connected on Instagram @jodie_king_ for the latest updates!Jodie King (Oct. 3rd & 4th at 10AM and 4PM CST): Professional artist, educator, entrepreneur and a podcast host, her work has been trusted by thousands of artists around the world who have turned their passion into a thriving business. In her two keynote presentations, Jodie will cover how to own your worth as well as a hands-on demonstration of her favorite painting techniques.Cassidy Cole (October 3rd at 1PM CST): Product Education Lead at Artwork Archive, an artists' platform trusted by hundreds of thousands of art-preneurs. Cassidy is dedicated to helping artists boost productivity, gain visibility, preserve their artistic legacies, and craft sustainable careers. Learn how proper documentation and smart business strategies can help you achieve your artistic goals. Whether you're just starting out or looking to strengthen your existing art business, this talk will provide actionable tips on how to manage and promote your work.Betty Franks (October 3rd at 3PM CST): Describes herself as an artist, teacher, and chocoholic. Her beautiful art has been collected around the world and we are so honored to have her as a speaker and instructor. Betty will be providing 2 tips on color and shapes in abstract art to elevate artwork from amateur to amazing.Amy Young (October 4th at 12PM CST): Founder of Redefine Possibility, a life and career coaching service for highly conscious leaders. She has spoken and facilitated leadership discussions at Google, the University of Oxford, Boston University, CEOx and Keller Williams. Amy is also a coach for The Litt Factor and is on a mission to eradicate burnout by helping individuals and groups redefine success and reconnect with what's possible. Prior to founding Redefine Possibility, Amy was an executive at both Google and CBS Television. Her talk, Redefine Your Mind, Redefine Your Business will walk you through 3 powerful techniques to engineer any result you want in life and business by harnessing the power of your thoughts and mind.Dr. Kathleen Funk (October 4th at 1PM CST): A self-taught artist and 4th generation healer with over 29 years of experience in Asian medicine, martial arts, and spiritual cultivation. Dr. Funk will discuss the 3 most common reasons why our creative energy gets blocked and what we can do to unblock it. She'll also walk participants through an energetic exercise she shares with her patients and fellow artists to clear stagnant energy and make space for creative flow.The speakers lineup also includes Jane Robin, Emily Aarons, Zara Watson – Young, Pat McAtamney, Art Direct, Krista Harris, Rassy Reads, Yasmine Kashefi, Deanne Williamson, and Kellee Wynne.

