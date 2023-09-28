DEVLINHAIR Production & Learning Promotes COO Julie Jackson To President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julie Jackson, M.A.

Julie Jackson, M.A., Climbs the Ranks at a Premier, Woman-Owned Company

- Julie Jackson, M.A.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- DEVLINHAIR Production & Learning, a leading agency in producing global corporate meetings and events, learning and development programs, and strategic communications solutions, today announced the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Julie Jackson , M.A., to President. The announcement of her elevation to President is a nod to her deep understanding and passion for DEVLINHAIR's clients, internal teams, and industry. In her new role, Jackson will help drive the growth and evolution of this multi-million-dollar company.“I am truly honored to step into the role of president at DEVLINHAIR,” said Julie Jackson.“Dorothy Devlin and Barbara Hair are two remarkable entrepreneurs who built a company synonymous with excellence, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to build on their incredible work. As a woman of color, with two decades of experience and growth at what I consider one of the most dynamic companies in this business, I am committed to promoting diversity and combining it with strategic solutions, creativity, technical innovation, and measurable results. We will propel DEVLINHAIR to unprecedented achievements.”Jackson's journey with DEVLINHAIR began in 1999 when this native New Yorker joined as Office Coordinator. Through her dedication and determination, she steadily climbed the ranks, gaining valuable experience in every aspect of the company and the business. Over the past two decades, this University of Alabama alum moved from administrative support to management and now executive leadership. With each step of her professional development, she skillfully incorporated the guidance of her mentors into her business acumen. Jackson also infused her sensibilities into her discernible and clarifying leadership style, resulting in a powerful, supportive, and engaging approach.“Julie is the ideal person for this position. Her broad perspective and deep knowledge of our industry, clients, and team, sets her apart in a way that is truly special,” said co-founder Dorothy Devlin.“Julie has always been a steward of the company. Her growth over these years has been remarkable and it was a pleasure to guide her professional development,” said co-founder Barbara Hair.“Julie's work ethic, philosophy and business development approach will ensure DEVLINHAIR continues to provide the excellent service we have become known for.”Devlin and Hair will begin transitioning into more of an advisory role to pave the way for a smooth transition of the day-to-day operations to Jackson.About DEVLINHAIR Production & Learning and Julie JacksonDEVLINHAIR Production & Learning (DH) , headquartered in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, is certified as a Woman Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). DH is a full-service, New York City-based Production & Learning agency specializing in delivering live, virtual, and hybrid events, learning and development programs, strategic communications, and immersive experiences.Jackson currently volunteers as Acting Chair of NYC's Marquis Studios, a nonprofit arts and education organization dedicated to bringing art into the city's schools. She is also an active member of the Diversity Alliance for Science.###

Cheryl Mccants

Impact Consulting Enterprises

+1 646-872-2377



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other