Purple Heart Homes Awarded Coveted 4-Star Rating By Charity Navigator

USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Purple Heart Homes , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 4-star rating by Charity Navigator , America's largest and most trusted independent charity evaluator. This recognition has closely followed Purple Heart Homes' placement on Impactful Ninja 's 2023 list of 9 Best Charities that Help with Home Repairs. The 4-star rating by Charity Navigator demonstrates Purple Heart Homes' commitment to transparency, accountability, and its effective use of donor funds to support disabled veterans across the nation.Charity Navigator evaluates nonprofits based on their financial health, accountability, and transparency, and a 4-star rating is the highest achievable score, demonstrating exceptional performance in these key areas. This recognition reaffirms Purple Heart Homes' dedication to responsible financial stewardship and its mission of improving the lives of disabled veterans and their families.John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes, expressed gratitude for the organization's achievement, saying, "Receiving a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator is a significant milestone for Purple Heart Homes. It reflects our commitment to ensuring every dollar donated is used efficiently and effectively to help service-connected disabled and aging veterans live better lives. We are honored by this recognition and remain steadfast in our mission to provide housing solutions."“PHH is proud to have achieved this rating while strategically self-investing to enhance program delivery and capacity,” says Dave Sternberg, Purple Heart Homes Chairman of the Board.Purple Heart Homes relies on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations to fulfill its mission, and the 4-star rating from Charity Navigator offers reassurance to donors that their contributions are making a meaningful impact in the lives of disabled veterans.This esteemed rating arrives at a pivotal moment for Purple Heart Homes, as the organization continues to expand its reach and impact across the country. With the 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, Purple Heart Homes is well-positioned to attract new partners and donors who share its commitment to empowering disabled veterans through safe and accessible housing solutions.For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at .Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.

